Medical experts are afraid the increase in COVID-19 cases in Northern Health has just begun.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said 32 patients from the north that were in the ICU were moved into other health regions.

The patients were transferred to Vancouver Coastal, Vancouver Island, and Fraser Health.

“26 of those are COVID (19) cases, COVID positive cases. None of them, none, zero of the 26 are fully vaccinated,” emphasized Dix.

“The vast majority of people in critical care with serious conditions due to COVID-19, the vast majority are unvaccinated and that presents challenges for the healthcare system,” added Dix.



The northern region has double the per capita rate of new cases each day, and four times the number of hospitalizations than elsewhere in the province.

Yesterday (Monday) saw 142 patients across the province in intensive care with the virus.

There were 346 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health and nearly 2,000 in B.C. over a three-day period since Friday.