Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will now be a requirement for public service employees in BC.

The province’s Public Service Agency will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22nd.

Public service employees working in core government or ministries will be required to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.

The effective date gives employees who are not yet fully vaccinated the time they need to comply.

To date, more than 80% of British Columbians have both doses.