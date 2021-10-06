The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce put out a public service announcement warning about a scam to get businesses to pay for courses that are not recognized nor compulsory.

The chamber said they were notified of a company called E-Workforce Training Inc. that has been calling local businesses to take part in compulsory harassment and violence in the workplace training.

Businesses are convinced to take part in the training and are sent an invoice before taking the course.

This is the second time this company has surfaced targeting Northern BC communities.