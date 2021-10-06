According to BC Health officials from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3rd, people not fully vaccinated from COVID-19 accounted for 70.7% of cases, and from Sept. 20-Oct. 3rd, they accounted for 78.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 27-Oct. 3) – Total 4,922

* Not vaccinated: 3,160 (64.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 320 (6.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,442 (29.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 20-Oct. 3) – Total 347

* Not vaccinated: 242 (69.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 29 (8.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 76 (21.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

* Not vaccinated: 297.3

* Partially vaccinated: 90.1

* Fully vaccinated: 35.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 20 to Oct. 3)

* Not vaccinated: 36.7

* Partially vaccinated: 12.9

* Fully vaccinated: 1.7

There are 593 new cases of the virus in BC, 87 are in Northern Health, 128 are in Interior Health.

There are 5,937 active cases in the province, 836 are in the north, 1,151 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 345 individuals are in hospital and 144 are in intensive care.

88.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 81.7% received their second dose.

88.8% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 82.5% received their second jab.

The new/active cases include:

* 203 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,300

* 68 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 869

* 128 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,151

* 87 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 836

* 107 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 723

* No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 58

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak at UHNBC in Prince George.