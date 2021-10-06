Four First Nations in the north are receiving financial support to complete well-being, poverty-reduction plans, and projects in their communities.

This is through the province’s First Nations Well Being Fund.

In total, over $2 million in grants has been provided to 62 First Nations communities throughout the province.

“All orders of government are finding ways of reducing poverty,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “I’m excited that through this funding, First Nations communities are able to develop projects that will improve individual well-being and benefit communities.”

Northern projects include:

* Cheslatta Carrier Nation – $35,000 to promote local food security, build a community fish camp and smokehouse, and teach traditional food canning methods.

* Dease River First Nation – $35,000 to support local food security by building raised garden beds and providing plants and seeds for 30 community households.

* Lheidli T’enneh First Nation – $34,850 to deliver training on traditional fishery techniques and a week-long cultural event focused on food preservation methods.

* Takla Lake First Nation – $35,000 for food security, and cultural and wellness initiatives, including healing techniques, a smokehouse, and garden and gazebo for the community.

“As we continue the work to build and maintain strong relationships based on recognition and implementation of the inherent rights of Indigenous peoples, it’s good to know that many of the plans and projects being funded through the First Nations Well Being Fund are designed to preserve and respect Indigenous cultures and promote community well-being,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Applications to the first intake of the fund closed May 30th.