Left to right, Tanner Moulton, CGL, Councillor Kristy Bjarnason, Mayor Dolores Funk and Councillor Charlie Rensby (Photo credit Village of Burns Lake)

After several years of fundraising, the Village of Burns Lake has received the final portion of funds needed to begin the restoration and conversion of the former St. John’s Anglican Church

The building will be converted into a multi-use community space.

$50,000 from Coastal GasLink was donated to ensure the complete restoration of the building’s exterior and the bell tower.

“Council is grateful for the donation of $50,000 from Coastal GasLink for the St. John’s Heritage Church Restoration. Ninety years ago, the building was a focal point for the community. By completing this project with our community partners, we are ensuring that it will once again become a vibrant community space.” Dolores Funk, Mayor

Construction is set to begin next year, with a completion date to coincide with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the municipality’s incorporation in 2023.

The church was first constructed in 1928.

“Coastal GasLink is committed to being a good neighbor and leaving a legacy in communities. The Village of Burns Lake described the need to have better gathering space for community groups, while also expressing a desire to preserve community heritage”, said Kiel Giddens, Public Affairs Manager for Coastal GasLink.

“We’re glad to be a part of this project and the fabric of Burns Lake for decades to come.”