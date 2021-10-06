“There was a clear build towards this direction”

Those are the words of BC General Employees’ Union Treasurer Paul Finch after the province announced all 35-thousand of its civil servants will need to be fully vaccinated by November 22nd.

Finch explained to Vista Radio which occupations in Prince George and across the north fall under this mandate.

“We are talking in Prince George, the sheriffs, correctional officers, administrative assistants, policy analysts, people working in forestry and we’ve got wildfire fighters and probation officers.”

“One of the things we are happy about is the deadline for return-to-work agreements to come into effect because of telework, they had to come to the office as of October 12th but that deadline has been pushed back to November 22nd.”

Finch added the union is eager to see what exemptions or accommodations will be made for those who are unable to be vaccinated.

Those details aren’t expected to be made public until next month.