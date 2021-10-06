According to RCMP, 18-year-old Mataya Vyse went missing on September 10 and was last seen in Spruce Grove, Alberta.

Police believe Vyse may have traveled to BC, Edmonton, or Saskatchewan.

They add that she left her home without telling anyone, has not been heard from since, and her family is worried about her well-being.

Vyse may also go by Mataya Coleman and is described as:

5’6” tall

178 lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Medium complexion

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.