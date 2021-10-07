Section of Highway 16 closed following collision east of Topley
Map of Collision (Photo supplied by Drive BC)
Drive BC says Highway 16 is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident between Howells Rd and Montgomery Road about 1 km east of Topley.
A detour is currently available for passenger vehicles only, and emergency crews are currently on the scene.
Drivers can expect 10-15 minute delays as currently there is only single lane alternating traffic.
Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening.