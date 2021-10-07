Vaccine Shipment (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)
624 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, as there are now 5,929 active cases.
Of the active cases, 373 individuals are in hospital and 132 are in ICU.
Four more people have passed away, as BC’s death toll is now 1,996.
The new/active cases include:
- 91 new cases in Northern Health
- 118 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,142
- 258 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,323
- 78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 79 new cases in Island Health
- No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
From Sept. 29-Oct. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.8% of cases and from Sept. 22-Oct. 5, they accounted for 78.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Sept. 29-Oct. 5) – Total 4,840
- Not vaccinated: 3,117 (64.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 309 (6.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,414 (29.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 22-Oct. 5) – Total 429
- Not vaccinated: 302 (70.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 34 (7.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 93 (21.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)
- Not vaccinated: 304.2
- Partially vaccinated: 86.8
- Fully vaccinated: 34.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 22-Oct. 5)
- Not vaccinated: 46.1
- Partially vaccinated: 15.5
- Fully vaccinated: 2.1
88.5% (4,103,158) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1% (3,804,517) received their second dose.
In addition, 89.0% (3,849,682) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 82.8% (3,582,130) received their second dose.