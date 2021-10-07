624 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, as there are now 5,929 active cases.

Of the active cases, 373 individuals are in hospital and 132 are in ICU.

Four more people have passed away, as BC’s death toll is now 1,996.

The new/active cases include:

91 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 813

118 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,142

258 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,323

78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 823

79 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 770

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



From Sept. 29-Oct. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.8% of cases and from Sept. 22-Oct. 5, they accounted for 78.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 29-Oct. 5) – Total 4,840

Not vaccinated: 3,117 (64.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 309 (6.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,414 (29.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 22-Oct. 5) – Total 429

Not vaccinated: 302 (70.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 34 (7.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 93 (21.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Not vaccinated: 304.2

Partially vaccinated: 86.8

Fully vaccinated: 34.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 22-Oct. 5)

Not vaccinated: 46.1

Partially vaccinated: 15.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.1

88.5% (4,103,158) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1% (3,804,517) received their second dose.

In addition, 89.0% (3,849,682) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 82.8% (3,582,130) received their second dose.