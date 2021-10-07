BC Hydro will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all employees and contractors at work sites or facilities across the province, including Site C.

Over 6,000 employees throughout will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 22nd. This date aligns the crown corporation with the government’s mandate for civil servants to be fully vaccinated.

In addition, consultants and employees of contractors and sub-contractors will be required to be fully vaccinated by January 10, 2022.

The company will further define the vaccination policy and details for accommodations for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medically approved exemption in the coming weeks.