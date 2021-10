(Photo by Christian Mackie on Unsplash)

The Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market (BVFM) is wrapping up another season.

It will end tomorrow (Saturday) with a final outdoor market at Central Park from 8:30-12:30.

In addition, the BVFM will not be moving to an indoor venue this year.

Organizers credit the successful season to the amazing support of the Smithers community even with pandemic restrictions still in place.