The Province is accepting applications from local governments and First Nations for the third intake of the Environmental Quality stream, available through the federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This funding will come from a $270 million investment from a partnership between the provincial and federal governments.

“Everyone in British Columbia deserves to have reliable access to clean, safe drinking water, as well as the peace of mind knowing their communities are well equipped to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

According to the province, the funding supports communities in their efforts to build the infrastructure needed for water, wastewater, and solid waste as well as soil and air pollution remediation services.

During the second intake, $191 million in funding was allocated in 2019, part of which was utilized in Burns Lake to build a new water treatment facility.

“This federal, provincial and local government funding will ensure that communities can continue to build and maintain critical infrastructure that provides the services people count on and protects the environment well into the future,” added Osborne.

The Province will contribute as much as $122.2 million toward the third intake of the Environmental Quality stream and the Government of Canada will contribute as much as $147.8 million.