Seven more deaths reported in the north due to COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
Over a four-day period, BC is reporting 2,090 new cases of COVID-19, 351 are in Northern Health, 404 are in Interior Health:
- Oct. 8-9: 603 new cases
- Oct. 9-10: 634 new cases
- Oct. 10-11: 468 new cases
- Oct. 11-12: 385 new cases
There are 5,183 active cases in the province, 833 are in the north, 841 are in the interior.
There were 28 new deaths reported, seven of those are in Northern Health.
The new/active cases include:
- 814 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,182
- 229 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 404 new cases in Interior Health
- 351 new cases in Northern Health
- 292 new cases in Island Health
- No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
88.8% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of vaccine and 82.6% received their second dose.
89.3% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83.3% received their second jab.
From Oct. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.1% of cases and from Sept. 27-Oct. 10, they accounted for 73.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 4-10) – Total 4,341
- Not vaccinated: 2,649 (61.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 310 (7.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,382 (31.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 27-Oct. 10) – Total 383
- Not vaccinated: 253 (66.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 29 (7.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 101 (26.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 4-10)
- Not vaccinated: 281.3
- Partially vaccinated: 84.4
- Fully vaccinated: 33.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 27-Oct. 10)
- Not vaccinated: 40.3
- Partially vaccinated: 12.3
- Fully vaccinated: 2.3