Over a four-day period, BC is reporting 2,090 new cases of COVID-19, 351 are in Northern Health, 404 are in Interior Health:

Oct. 8-9: 603 new cases

Oct. 9-10: 634 new cases

Oct. 10-11: 468 new cases

Oct. 11-12: 385 new cases

There are 5,183 active cases in the province, 833 are in the north, 841 are in the interior.

There were 28 new deaths reported, seven of those are in Northern Health.

The new/active cases include:

814 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,182

229 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 647

404 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 841

351 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 833

292 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 622

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



88.8% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of vaccine and 82.6% received their second dose.

89.3% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83.3% received their second jab.

From Oct. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.1% of cases and from Sept. 27-Oct. 10, they accounted for 73.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 4-10) – Total 4,341

Not vaccinated: 2,649 (61.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 310 (7.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,382 (31.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 27-Oct. 10) – Total 383

Not vaccinated: 253 (66.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (7.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 101 (26.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 4-10)

Not vaccinated: 281.3

Partially vaccinated: 84.4

Fully vaccinated: 33.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 27-Oct. 10)