Telus Mobility has announced residents in Bulkley-Nechako and Houston areas now have access to a 5G network from the company.

According to Telus, it is investing $13 billion throughout the province for infrastructure and operations through to 2024.

A news release added this will further support the province throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes.

Additionally, businesses have been included in the investment.

The mobility company also announced Fort St. James has been added to access the 5G network.