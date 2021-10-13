It has been decided that the homeless camp that is across from the Town of Smithers office will be staying where it is after discussions that occurred last week.

Agencies at the round table included Northern Health, Mental health outreach team, RCMP and the D’ze L’Kant Friendship Centre

Participants at the round table decided it was the best case for that population according to Mayor Gladys Atrill.

She said what is available now for that population is better than what was available before which was a consensus at the meeting.

“Our RCMP Staff Sergeant was there and he said the number of calls are the same regardless, so it’s not more work, it’s not less work, it’s easier to access,” Atrill said.

She added community members have asked if there was anything they could do to help the population living in the tents.

During Tuesday’s (Oct 12) council meeting, the Town Council voted in favour of providing storage lockers for residents at the homeless camp.

Chief Administrative Officer Dianna Plouffe explained how the lockers will work.

“The individuals will receive locks with keys for their lockers and that will be managed through the D’ze L’Kant Friendship Centre outreach team, so they are going to assign the lockers, give them the locks and work with them that way,” she said.

A total of eight lockers will be provided and they are expected to be installed by November 11.

Funding for the lockers is covered by a grant provided to the Town.