Police seize prohibited weapon in New Hazelton
RCMP sign. (Vista Radio file photo)
A police tip has led to the seizure of a prohibited weapon in New Hazelton.
On October 1, RCMP received a call that a person was walking around town with a shotgun hidden beneath their clothing.
Police added the suspect is known to police and is currently under court- imposed conditions to not possess weapons.
RCMP attended his residence where he admitted to carrying the weapon for protection against a large black bear near his property.
According to police, the shotgun had been altered making it a prohibited weapon.
It was turned into police and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.