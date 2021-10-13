A police tip has led to the seizure of a prohibited weapon in New Hazelton.

On October 1, RCMP received a call that a person was walking around town with a shotgun hidden beneath their clothing.

Police added the suspect is known to police and is currently under court- imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

RCMP attended his residence where he admitted to carrying the weapon for protection against a large black bear near his property.

According to police, the shotgun had been altered making it a prohibited weapon.

It was turned into police and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.