High COVID-19 cases continue to be in the Northwest, according to the BC Centre For Disease Control.

In the Smithers Local Health Area 73 new cases were reported during the October 3 to 9 period.

This is an increase from the previous week where 56 new cases were identified.

The Burns Lake Local Health Area is also identifying high COVID-19 cases with 31 cases reported last week compared to 28 the week before.

According to the BCCDC, this has resulted in both areas continuing to have a daily case rate of more than 20 cases being reported per 100,000 people.

Vaccination rates are also continuing to increase slightly in both regions.

The Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas have 67% of community members 12 and older fully vaccinated.

As for first doses, the Smithers LHA has 77% of eligible residents partially vaccinated and the Burns Lake LHA has 74% of residents 12 and older having at least one dose.