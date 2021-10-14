April 2020 of empty streets during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (supplied by: BV Museum)

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to shop local with its seven days love local campaign.

This campaign is a partnership with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako where for seven days community members shop locally and save their receipts.

According to Chamber Manager Sheena Miller, the campaign is in celebration of Small Business Week that is held across Canada.

She said this is a way to look at all of the small businesses who need support, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think while many entrepreneurs in the community have done their best to meet these challenges head on, we can do a little bit more just to show them how important they are and that they are really a colour touchpoint in our community,” Miller said.

She added the chamber was able to connect with the RDBN which provided funding for the campaign.

Miller also said that she hopes this campaign will help boost the regional economy.

“At the end of this [campaign] we just hope that when a customer shows up to a business they do show their appreciation and thankfulness for our businesses that are remaining open because it’s been a heck of a ride for our frontline staff,” she said.

The campaign will run from Sunday (Oct 17) until October 23.