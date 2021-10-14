BC Hydro has planned a power outage for parts of Telkwa on Tuesday (Oct 19).

According to the Village, this is for pole replacement.

The outage will affect over 500 customers and will be out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Telkwa also was a part of a mass power outage that resulted in most of the Bulkley Valley without power.

More information can be found on BC Hydro’s website.