Mask (Photo supplied by Pixabay)
B.C. is reporting 667 new cases of COVID-19 as the province now has 5,128 active cases.
Of the active cases, 367 individuals are in hospital and 152 are in ICU.
The new/active cases include:
- 184 new cases in Northern Health
- 101 new cases in Interior Health
- 246 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,221
- 75 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 59 new cases in Island Health
- two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
13 new deaths have been reported, including two Interior Health residents.
From Oct. 7-13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases, and from Sept. 30-Oct. 13, they accounted for 76.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 7-13) – Total 4,019
- Not vaccinated: 2,478 (61.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 265 (6.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,276 (31.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 30-Oct. 13) – Total 439
- Not vaccinated: 312 (71.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 23 (5.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 104 (23.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 7-13)
- Not vaccinated: 273.3
- Partially vaccinated: 76.2
- Fully vaccinated: 30.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 30-Oct. 13)
- Not vaccinated: 51.3
- Partially vaccinated: 10.4
- Fully vaccinated: 2.3
89.0% (4,126,668) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 83.0% (3,848,689) received their second dose.
In addition, 89.5% (3,870,725) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83.7% (3,621,151) received their second dose.
Since the beginning of the immunization rollout plan, the Province has administered 8,025,356 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.