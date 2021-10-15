B.C. is reporting 667 new cases of COVID-19 as the province now has 5,128 active cases.

Of the active cases, 367 individuals are in hospital and 152 are in ICU.

The new/active cases include:

184 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 734

101 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 817

246 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,221



75 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 724

59 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 572

two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 60



13 new deaths have been reported, including two Interior Health residents.

From Oct. 7-13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases, and from Sept. 30-Oct. 13, they accounted for 76.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 7-13) – Total 4,019

Not vaccinated: 2,478 (61.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 265 (6.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,276 (31.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 30-Oct. 13) – Total 439

Not vaccinated: 312 (71.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 23 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 104 (23.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 7-13)

Not vaccinated: 273.3

Partially vaccinated: 76.2

Fully vaccinated: 30.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 30-Oct. 13)

Not vaccinated: 51.3

Partially vaccinated: 10.4

Fully vaccinated: 2.3

89.0% (4,126,668) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 83.0% (3,848,689) received their second dose.

In addition, 89.5% (3,870,725) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83.7% (3,621,151) received their second dose.

Since the beginning of the immunization rollout plan, the Province has administered 8,025,356 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.