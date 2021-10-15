Northern Health is reporting one death associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Wrinch Memorial hospital in Hazelton.

To date there have been eight patients and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins said the majority of the cases from the outbreak are now considered recovered.

“Northern Health Medical Health Officers do consider the outbreak situation at Wrinch Memorial Hospital to be stable at this time,” she said.

Collins added there continues to be enhanced control measures.

The measures include:

Increased focus on cleaning and infection control measures

Enhanced symptom monitoring

Restricting the hospital to essential visits only

Pause on group activities for long-term patients.

“Public health officials will keep monitoring the situation over the coming weeks and they will be looking to declare the outbreak only when they’re confident that there’s no further transmission of illness happening within the facility,” Collins said.

The outbreak was originally declared on September 28.