The Bulkley Valley District Hospital has received mattress donations from company Endy.

Mattresses were donated to physician and healthcare worker apartments to support the quality care for patients.

According to President and General Manager of Endy Alexandra Voyevodina-Wong the donations were through the company’s donation program for local hospitals.

She said the company saw there was more of a need within the B.C area.

“Through the Northern Health network we were put in touch with South Lake and Bulkley Valley and that’s how the donation kind of sparked,” Voyevodina-Wong said.

She also said the reaction to the mattresses by health care workers has been positive.

“I think everyone understands the importance of sleep and so if there’s something that we’ve already done to sort of help these people [health care workers] get better sleep then the reaction is positive,” Voyevodina-Wong said.

So far, the company has donated to 30 call rooms in 15 hospitals across the province.

Other residents can nominate their local hospital for mattresses through the company’s website.