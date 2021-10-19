More people will be able to come together at organized gatherings and events in parts of the province where COVID-19 vaccination rates are high.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said capacity limits remain in effect where regional orders are in place, including Fraser East and parts of Northern and Interior Health regions.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, full vaccination for everyone born in 2009 or earlier (12+) and presentation of your BC Vaccine Card will be required to access certain events, services, and businesses.

The provincial health officer order restricting capacity limits to 50% for inside organized events and gatherings will be revised to allow 100% capacity on October 25th in those settings where the BC Vaccine Card is in place and proof of vaccination status is checked.

“So we’re hoping to leverage the benefits of the vaccine card, and this is an important first step of that. And we’ll be monitoring carefully and looking at whether we can take away additional restrictions depending on how things evolve over the next few weeks,” said Henry.

The requirement to remain seated at a table in restaurants and pubs will be lifted, but indoor mask requirements remain in effect for all indoor gatherings and events.

These changes apply to:

* indoor sporting events (e.g. hockey or basketball games)

* indoor concerts, theatre, movie theatres, dance, and symphony events

* indoor organized events: examples are weddings, funeral receptions (outside of a funeral home), and organized parties.