B.C. is reporting 560 new cases of COVID-19, 131 are in Northern Health, 79 are in Interior Health.

There are 4,913 active cases in the province, 797 in the north, 772 in the interior.

Of the active cases, 382 individuals are in hospital and 146 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

208 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,052

80 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 717

79 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 772

131 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 797

61 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 516

one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



In the past 24 hours five new deaths were reported in the province, two of those are in Northern Health, and the provincial total is at 2,086.

89.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 83.5% have received their second dose.

89.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.2% have received their second dose.

From Oct. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.1% of cases, and from Oct. 4-17 they accounted for 75.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 11-17) – Total 3,997

Not vaccinated: 2,407 (60.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 277 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,313 (32.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 4-17) – Total 384

Not vaccinated: 268 (69.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (24.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 281.7

Partially vaccinated: 81.2

Fully vaccinated: 31.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 4-17)