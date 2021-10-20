Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with Senators and Members of Congress from Alaska concerning the future of endangered wild salmon and steelhead stocks in northwest BC.

Bachrach will be meeting with Alaskan lawmakers to advocate for urgent cross-border cooperation, as Skeena River Steelhead swims through Alaskan waters to migrate.

The trip comes in the wake of the lowest return of Skeena River steelhead ever recorded and with numerous wild salmon populations in the Skeena facing very low abundance.

Stakeholders, residents and resource managers have expressed that better data sharing and coordination with Alaska’s fisheries managers is an important aspect of stock recovery efforts.

“Steelhead are an iconic part of our region and contribute millions of dollars to the local economy every year. More importantly, they’re integral to a lot of folks’ lifestyle in the Northwest,” said

Bachrach. “The urgency of this crisis requires immediate action. That’s why I’ve come to Washington to make the case directly to decision makers in Alaska that we need to be working together more closely.”

During his time in Washington, Bachrach will also be meeting with Alaskan Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, as well as Congressman Don Young to propose initiatives to improve conversation and cooperation, including a forum for future dialogue between legislators.

“The Alaskan delegation has expressed a keen interest in the sustainability of transboundary watersheds. Fisheries management is an important part of that conversation and I’m hopeful we can have a productive exchange,” he added.