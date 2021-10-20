B.C. is reporting 696 new cases of COVID-19, Northern Health has 191, and 118 are in Interior Health.

There are 4,888 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of the active cases, 370 individuals are in hospital and 139 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

252 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,929

76 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 724

118 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 795

191 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 864

59 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 517

no new cases of a people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,092.

89.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.3% received their second dose.

89.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6% received their second dose.

From Oct. 12-18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.2% of cases and from Oct. 5-18, they accounted for 74.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 12-18) – Total 4,145

Not vaccinated: 2,488 (60.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 296 (7.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,361 (32.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 5-18) – Total 458

Not vaccinated: 315 (68.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 115 (25.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 12-18)

Not vaccinated: 294.3

Partially vaccinated: 86.9

Fully vaccinated: 32.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 5-18)