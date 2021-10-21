Forests Minister Katrine Conroy has introduced legislation she believes will “reshape” forestry management in British Columbia.

Conroy mentioned that, for too long, most of the decisions have been left in the hands of the private sector.

In the future, Conroy added there will be more provincial control over land management decisions, in partnership with First Nations.

The new proposals would prioritize forest health when drafting management plans, in consultation with First Nations and other local stakeholders.

They’ll replace the stewardship programs that are now largely developed by the forestry industry.

New components of the legislation include:

* reshaping British Columbia’s forest-management framework by repositioning government as the land manager;

* reasserting the public interest in forest management;

* equipping land managers with appropriate tools to establish resilient forests; and

* supporting reconciliation with First Nations through changes that authorize the government to establish landscape-level plans in collaboration with First Nations.

Kevin Kriese, chair of B.C.’s Forest Practices Board, issued the following statement in response to the tabling of Bill 23, the Forest Statutes Amendment Act:

“The Forest Practices Board is pleased to see the introduction of amendments to the Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA) through Bill 23. For many years, the board has been recommending legislative changes to strengthen forest and range practices in the province. Our most recent recommendations for change were made in reports issued in 2017 and 2019, as well as two letters to the minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development in the summer of 2019.

“A number of the changes being proposed to speak directly to issues we have identified through our work – the introduction of forest landscape plans and the ability to publish contravention determinations to increase public transparency are just two examples. These changes are both constructive and necessary and we are pleased to see them included in the bill.

“We also note that amendments to FRPA passed by the legislature in May 2019 still have not been brought into force and we look forward to seeing regulations proceed so that those improvements, like the ability for the public to see approximate locations of roads and cut blocks on a forest operations map, can actually be implemented.

“We recognize there is still debate to come and we support the Legislative Assembly in carrying out the work that is necessary to ensure sound forest and range practices legislation that benefits all British Columbians in the future.”