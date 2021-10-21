The North continues to be a hotspot for cases of COVID-19, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

58 new cases of the virus were identified in the Smithers Local Health area during the October 10 to 16 period.

This is a decrease from the previous week where 73 cases were reported.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake Local Health Area 17 new cases were identified compared to 31 the week before.

This has resulted in both regions to have a daily case rate of more than 20 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Both Local Health Areas continue to have lower vaccination rates compared to the rest of the province.

In the Smithers LHA 69% of eligible residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 78% have had one dose.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake LHA, 67% of eligible community members are fully inoculated and 75% have had one dose.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital and the Wrinch Memorial Hospital.