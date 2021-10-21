Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is currently in Washington, D.C to discuss the salmon crisis, specifically steelhead salmon in the region.

According to Bachrach, he is meeting with Alaskan Senators and Congressmen.

He added this comes from concerns from residents regarding the lack of return of Steelhead salmon, which is the worst it’s ever been on record.

Bachrach said the meetings that have been held on Thursday (Oct 21) have been productive and he has met with the Senator for Alaska, Lisa Murkowsi.

“We’ve talked about how in the future we can build a forum for lawmakers on either side of the border to come together and talk about our shared values so, I’m hopeful,” he said.

Bachrach added that the wild salmon crisis is affecting people’s livelihoods.

He also said salmon spend a part of their life in American waters.

“We have a responsibility as folks on the Canadian side of the border to reach out to the legislators on the Alaskan side and have conversations about this important resource,” Bachrach said.

He added he would like to see the steelhead salmon returns come back up in future years.

The Skeena watershed closed to fishing for Steelhead on October 12 due to low numbers.