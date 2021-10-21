B.C. is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 as there are now 4,965 active cases in BC.

The province saw four more deaths, all of which were in Northern Health, as the regional death toll is now 199.

Of the active cases, 377 individuals are in hospital and 136 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

172 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 937

137 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 808

60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 686

61 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 504

285 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,971

no new cases of a people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



The Province has administered 8,103,896 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

From Oct. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.4% of cases and from Oct. 6-19, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 13-19) – Total 4,351

Not vaccinated: 2,561 (58.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 325 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,465 (33.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 6-19) – Total 445

Not vaccinated: 314 (70.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 25 (5.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 106 (23.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 13-19)

Not vaccinated: 308.7

Partially vaccinated: 95.6

Fully vaccinated: 34.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 6-19)

Not vaccinated: 53.9

Partially vaccinated: 11.0

Fully vaccinated: 2.4

89.4% (4,141,865) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% (3,883,585) received their second dose.

In addition, 89.8% (3,884,354) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.4% (3,652,493) received their second dose.