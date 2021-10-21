Vaccine (Photo supplied by Pixabay)
B.C. is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 as there are now 4,965 active cases in BC.
The province saw four more deaths, all of which were in Northern Health, as the regional death toll is now 199.
Of the active cases, 377 individuals are in hospital and 136 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 172 new cases in Northern Health
- 137 new cases in Interior Health
- 60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 61 new cases in Island Health
- 285 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,971
- no new cases of a people who reside outside of Canada
The Province has administered 8,103,896 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
From Oct. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.4% of cases and from Oct. 6-19, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 13-19) – Total 4,351
- Not vaccinated: 2,561 (58.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 325 (7.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,465 (33.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 6-19) – Total 445
- Not vaccinated: 314 (70.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 25 (5.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 106 (23.8%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 13-19)
- Not vaccinated: 308.7
- Partially vaccinated: 95.6
- Fully vaccinated: 34.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 6-19)
- Not vaccinated: 53.9
- Partially vaccinated: 11.0
- Fully vaccinated: 2.4
89.4% (4,141,865) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% (3,883,585) received their second dose.
In addition, 89.8% (3,884,354) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.4% (3,652,493) received their second dose.