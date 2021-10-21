2019 Business of the Year nominees and winners for the Smithers Community & Business Excellence Awards (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Businesses Excellence nominations are now open.

Nominations are being accepted through an online form and are due by November 1 at 4:30 p.m.

According to the Smithers Chamber, a 50 word explanation is required with the nomination.

The Community and Business Excellence awards recognize a variety of businesses, employees, volunteers and non- profits in a variety of categories.

The Chamber added the ceremony will be virtual once again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and can be viewed on its Facebook page.

Community members can view the ceremony on December 3 at 6 p.m.