The 100 Mile House RCMP received a 911 call reporting gunshots near the community industrial area the evening of Tuesday, October 19th.

Police responded and located a person who had succumbed to their injuries.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says police are investigating how the person died, and the circumstances leading up to the event.

“Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide and the North District Major Crime Unit was called and has conduct of the investigation,” Saunderson says.

Saunderson says anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-392-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

-With files from Darin Bain, MyCaribooNow.com