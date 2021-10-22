Photo of memorial for car crash victim (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the woman who died on Wednesday(Oct 20) after a car accident in Smithers.

Around 11 a.m. Smithers RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 16 and 19th Avenue between a motorhome and a sedan that resulted in the closure of the highway for nearly 12 hours.

Police said the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the online fundraiser, the deceased is Tonya Horsfield.

It added her son Jason was also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

He has sustained facial fractures, fractured wrist and bruised ribs.

According to the fundraiser, he is being assessed for more injuries.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday (Oct 22), $18,771 has been raised for the family.

No further information has been provided by police.