Burns Lake South has the lowest vaccination rate in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District
Vaccine (Photo by Pixabay)
Northern Health has released data regarding the vaccination rates in the health authority per community.
As of Wednesday (Oct 20), 76% of residents in the Smithers Town Centre are fully vaccinated where 84% have had one dose of a vaccine.
Meanwhile, in Smithers Rural 64% are fully inoculated with 74% having one dose.
Houston continues to have a low vaccination rate with 66% of eligible community members fully vaccinated and 76% of residents receiving one dose.
Burns Lake South has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the Burns Lake area with 58% of residents fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile in Burns Lake North, 68% of eligible residents have had both doses and in the Burns Lake Town Centre 71% are fully vaccinated.
According to the health authority, 79% of residents have had one dose with 70% having both jabs.
A list of vaccination clinics can be found on Northern Health’s website.