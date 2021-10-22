Northern Health has released data regarding the vaccination rates in the health authority per community.

As of Wednesday (Oct 20), 76% of residents in the Smithers Town Centre are fully vaccinated where 84% have had one dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, in Smithers Rural 64% are fully inoculated with 74% having one dose.

Houston continues to have a low vaccination rate with 66% of eligible community members fully vaccinated and 76% of residents receiving one dose.

Burns Lake South has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the Burns Lake area with 58% of residents fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile in Burns Lake North, 68% of eligible residents have had both doses and in the Burns Lake Town Centre 71% are fully vaccinated.

According to the health authority, 79% of residents have had one dose with 70% having both jabs.

A list of vaccination clinics can be found on Northern Health’s website.