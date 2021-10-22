B.C. is reporting 649 new cases of COVID-19, as there are now re 5,106 active cases across the province.

Of the active cases, 365 individuals are currently in hospital and 143 are in intensive care.

13 new deaths have been reported in BC, for an overall total of 2,109.

The new deaths include:

Northern Health : 3

Interior Health: 3

Fraser Health: 2

Island Health: 2

Vancouver Coastal Health: 3

The new/active cases include:

130 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 980

88 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 778

281 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,051



61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 693

89 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 545

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



From Oct. 14-20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2% of cases, and from Oct. 7-20, they accounted for 77.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 14-20) – Total 4,480

Not vaccinated: 2,584 (57.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 338 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,558 (34.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 7-20) – Total 452

Not vaccinated: 322 (71.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 26 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 104 (23.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 14-20)

Not vaccinated: 311.3

Partially vaccinated: 99.5

Fully vaccinated: 36.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 7-20)

Not vaccinated: 55.7

Partially vaccinated: 11.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.3

89.4% (4,145,426) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.9% (3,891,058) have received their second dose.

In addition, 89.9% (3,887,545) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.6% (3,659,100) have received their second dose.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,120,458 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.