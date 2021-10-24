Getting your flu shot is free this year, and Northern Health is encouraging residents to go out and get it.

Dr. Rakel Kling, a Northern Health Medical Officer said they expect influenza to start circulating with people going back to work.

“This year is very unique with COVID-19 circulating so rapidly. And we anticipate that this is going to be a year we are going to see influenza circulating as well. So that makes it incredibly important to get your influenza shot,” said Kling.

Organizations like the Northern Regional Construction Association are setting up their own clinics for their members with such an increase in demand for the shot.

But clinics for everyone across BC started on October 18th, and you can find one close to you by visiting the BC Government’s website, or by booking an appointment at the BC Pharmacy Association.

Kling said the vaccine is available to everyone six months and older, and it’s not just for those who would be considered high risk.

“We’re hoping that it means that more people will get their flu shot. It’s incredibly important for everyone, whether or not your high risk, to get it. And this new policy this year will certainly help.”