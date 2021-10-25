The Wet’suwet’en First Nation is calling on Northern Health and the Ministry of Health to start administering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible community members.

According to a release by the nation, boosters would not be received until the New Year.

It also added within the last two weeks there have been two COVID-19 related deaths and four matriarchs have tested positive.

After the call, the BC Assembly of First Nations issued another call to the Ministry of Health for all First Nations in the province to have access to COVID-19 booster shots.

Meanwhile, the Lake Babine Nation has implemented a state of emergency until November 5 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases within the community.