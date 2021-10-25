BC Health officials report 1,618 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, 289 in Northern Health, 254 in Interior Health:

Oct. 22-23: 613 new cases

Oct. 23-24: 529 new cases

Oct. 24-25: 476 new cases

There are 4,966 active cases in the province, 1,042 in the north, 665 in the interior.

The new/active cases include:

699 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,030

190 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 619

254 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 665

289 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 1,042

186 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 551

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



89.6% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 84.4% have received their second dose.

90.0% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 85.0% have received their second dose.

In the past 72 hours, 20 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,129, four of those were in Northern Health.