The Town of Smithers recently celebrated its 100 year anniversary of being incorporated as B.C’s first village.

Oct 21 was the 100 year anniversary.

According to Mayor Gladys Atrill, the Village of Smithers grew from muddy streets and tent framed buildings.

She added that In 1967 Smithers officially became a Town.

A plaque and a letters patent have been hung at Town Hall recognizing the 100 years.

An in person Smithers Incorporation celebration was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.