Smithers Town Council has moved first and second reading for a rezoning amendment for a new restaurant to be built on Highway 16.

The building, which was formerly KFC, is being proposed as a Burger King restaurant with a convenience store.

A staff report added it will also have gas islands with a Canopy over and underground fuel tanks.

The applicant is asking Council to rezone the area from Tourist Commercial to Service Station Commercial.

Councillor Casda Thomas expressed her support for the project.

“It seems like a good idea and try to do something different on that site obviously didn’t work in the previous way so, I don’t see a reason not to approve this,” she said.

Councillor Frank Wray also expressed his support for the project.

He said he saw the success in these facilities in communities like Valemount.

“It seemed to work very well so, I’ll be looking forward to seeing it work here as well,” Councillor Wray said.

The KFC building originally closed in late 2018.

The rezoning amendment will be heading to a public hearing.