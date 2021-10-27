Numerous Sports and Arts organizations have been provided funding from the province through the Community Gaming Grants.

This is a part of $18.2 million fund which will provide a range of programs and services to support residents’ move toward economic recovery. 

According to a news release, this will assist in diverse and cultural experiences. 

Here is a list of recipients: 

Arts and Culture sector: 

Burns Lake:

  •  Lakes District Fair Association $20,000

Smithers:

  •  Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association $35,000
  • Bulkley Valley Concert Association $13,000
  • Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society $22,000
  • Bulkley Valley Historical and Museum Society $8,000
  • Smithers Community Radio Society $8,000
  • Smithers Gallery Association $15,000
  • Smithers Multicultural Society $2,500

Sports sector:

Burns Lake:

  • Lakes District Pony Club $1,680

Houston: 

  • Houston Figure Skating Club $7,500
  • Houston Ringette Association $11,400

Smithers:

  • Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club $22,500
  • Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association $32,000
  • Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club $15,500
  • Bulkley Valley Soccer Society $26,000
  • Smithers Figure Skating Association $21,000
  • Smithers Minor Hockey Association $40,000
  • Smithers Ski Club $30,000

The full list of recipients can be found on the province’s website.