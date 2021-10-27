Numerous Sports and Arts organizations have been provided funding from the province through the Community Gaming Grants.

This is a part of $18.2 million fund which will provide a range of programs and services to support residents’ move toward economic recovery.

According to a news release, this will assist in diverse and cultural experiences.

Here is a list of recipients:

Arts and Culture sector:

Burns Lake:

Lakes District Fair Association $20,000

Smithers:

Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association $35,000

Bulkley Valley Concert Association $13,000

Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society $22,000

Bulkley Valley Historical and Museum Society $8,000

Smithers Community Radio Society $8,000

Smithers Gallery Association $15,000

Smithers Multicultural Society $2,500

Sports sector:

Burns Lake:

Lakes District Pony Club $1,680

Houston:

Houston Figure Skating Club $7,500

Houston Ringette Association $11,400

Smithers:

Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club $22,500

Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association $32,000

Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club $15,500

Bulkley Valley Soccer Society $26,000

Smithers Figure Skating Association $21,000

Smithers Minor Hockey Association $40,000

Smithers Ski Club $30,000

The full list of recipients can be found on the province’s website.