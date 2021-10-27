Bulkley Valley organizations to receive funding from the province
Smithers gymnastics facility | Photo from Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club Facebook page
Numerous Sports and Arts organizations have been provided funding from the province through the Community Gaming Grants.
This is a part of $18.2 million fund which will provide a range of programs and services to support residents’ move toward economic recovery.
According to a news release, this will assist in diverse and cultural experiences.
Here is a list of recipients:
Arts and Culture sector:
Burns Lake:
- Lakes District Fair Association $20,000
Smithers:
- Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association $35,000
- Bulkley Valley Concert Association $13,000
- Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society $22,000
- Bulkley Valley Historical and Museum Society $8,000
- Smithers Community Radio Society $8,000
- Smithers Gallery Association $15,000
- Smithers Multicultural Society $2,500
Sports sector:
Burns Lake:
- Lakes District Pony Club $1,680
Houston:
- Houston Figure Skating Club $7,500
- Houston Ringette Association $11,400
Smithers:
- Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club $22,500
- Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association $32,000
- Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club $15,500
- Bulkley Valley Soccer Society $26,000
- Smithers Figure Skating Association $21,000
- Smithers Minor Hockey Association $40,000
- Smithers Ski Club $30,000
The full list of recipients can be found on the province’s website.