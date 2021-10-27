An additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in association with the outbreak at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

In an email to Vista Radio Spokesperson Eryn Collins said there has been a total of five patient who have tested positive associated with the outbreak.

The outbreak was originally declared on October 19 where four patients tested positive with one death.

Collins added confirmation of additional cases is not unexpected because of the focus on testing and monitoring.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Wrinch Memorial Hospital has not seen any additional cases since the update on October 15.

To date, eight patients and two staff have tested positive and one death has been reported.

Both facilities continue to have enhanced control measures in place.

The outbreaks will be declared over when public health officials are confident transmission has stopped.