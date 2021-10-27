Taylor Bachrach was sworn in Wednesday (Oct 27) as the Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP.

The swearing in ceremony occurred in Ottawa one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet was announced.

“I am deeply honoured to officially be sworn in as a member of Canada’s 44th Parliament,” said Bachrach on his Facebook page.

This will be Bachrach’s second term in office after he was elected last month during the snap election.

He received 42.6 % of the vote during the September 20 election.