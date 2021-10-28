The Smithers Local Health Area identified a slight dip in COVID-19 cases from October 17 to 23.

49 new cases were reported in the region compared to the previous week where 58 cases were identified.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake Local Health Area there has been an increase in cases of the virus.

47 new cases were identified which is an increase from 17 the previous week.

Both regions remain hotspots for the virus with the Smithers LHA having a daily case rate of 38 cases being identified per 100,000 people where in the Burns Lake area 87 cases are being reported per 100,000 people.

The two Local Health Areas are also seeing slight increases in the vaccination rates but still remain lower than the provincial average.

In the Smithers LHA, 70% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated where 79% have had one dose.

The Burns Lake area has 76% of eligible residents partially vaccinated and 69% having both doses.