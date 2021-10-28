Houston RCMP has made two arrests in association with protestors opposing the Coastal GasLink project.

According to police, a blockade has been outside a worker’s camp on Shea Forest Service Road for a week preventing essential supplies and services into the camp.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said RCMP received several calls of complaints about the protest group allegedly committing acts of vandalism and thefts to CGL equipment in the area.

“The Division Liaison Team have made numerous attempts to end the blockade peacefully through a negotiated settlement. However, those efforts have been unsuccessful,” she said.

Saunderson added one person that was arrested has outstanding theft and mischief files and the other person was in possession of several stolen items from CGL equipment.

One person was conditionally released with a future court date and the other is being held in custody to appear in court Thursday (Oct 28).

“All other protestors blockading the Shea Forest Service Road peacefully vacated the area and no further arrests were made,” she said.

Police will be patrolling the forestry roads to ensure they remain open and unobstructed.