BC is reporting 758 new cases of COVID-19 as there are now 4,961 active cases across the province.

Of the active cases, 434 individuals are in hospital and 155 are in intensive care.

10 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, including two in Northern Health and four in the Interior.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the percentage of tests coming back positive sits at 19% in the Northern health region, compared to an average of around 5% elsewhere in the province.

The new/active cases include:

133 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 821

108 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 664

329 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,153

74 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 678

114 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 586

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 59



From October 20-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.7% of cases, and from October 13-26, they accounted for 74.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 20-26) – Total 4,066

Not vaccinated: 2,365 (58.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 266 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,435 (35.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 13-26) – Total 458

Not vaccinated: 310 (67.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 119 (26.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 20-26)

Not vaccinated: 288.6

Partially vaccinated: 87.1

Fully vaccinated: 33.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 13-26)

Not vaccinated: 57.0

Partially vaccinated: 12.6

Fully vaccinated: 2.6

The Province has administered 8,202,550 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

89.8% (4,160,780) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.9% (3,933,596) have received their second dose.

In addition, 90.2% (3,901,337) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 85.5% (3,697,157) have received their second dose.