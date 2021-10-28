The north has more than its fair share of luck when playing the lottery according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

Over the past 10 years, 52 people have walked away with cash windfalls of $500,000 or more.

That equates to about $122 million in prizes.

So far this year, two major jackpot winners are from our region.

Tammy Manning of McBride claimed 13-million dollars following the March 19th Lotto Max draw.

Earlier this month, Juanita Parnell of Prince Rupert claimed a 5.8 million dollar prize.

Other notable winners from our region this year include: