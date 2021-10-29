Northern Health has announced it will implement full COVID-19 safety measures at the Lakes District Hospital in Burns Lake.

This is because of the current rate of virus infections and to ensure the safety of patients, staff. Physicians and visitors.

Only essential visitors will be allowed in patient care and public spaces.

According to the health authority, the essential visits include those for compassionate care, end of life care and visitors accompanying patients with physical care or mental well-being needs.

During October 17 to 23 there 47 new cases identified in the Burns Lake Local Health Area.