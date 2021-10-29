Immunization clinics for the flu shot start next week in Smithers.

On November 2 and 3, residents 65 and older can get their flu shot at the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre.

Meanwhile, on November 9 the clinics will be available for those of all ages.

Northern Health Medical Health Officer, Dr. Rakel Kling said the influenza vaccine will not be the only shot available.

“A lot of our clinics will also have COVID-19 shots available so, for anyone that is interested, we’re trying to make sure it’s easy to get both shots this upcoming respiratory season,” she said.

Kling also said it is more important than ever to get the flu shot because of both influenza and COVID-19 circulating.

“We really want to do our best to stay healthy, keep out of the healthcare system and out of acute care and by getting your flu shot and following all of the other guidance available it’s the best thing we can do,” she said.

Flu shots are available for free for anyone six months or older.

A full list of flu shot clinics can be found on immunize BC’s website.